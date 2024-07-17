Hermez Network One Day Volume Tops $16,696.81 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006482 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $152.85 million and approximately $16,696.81 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,775.09 or 0.99958005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.20918787 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $24,907.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

