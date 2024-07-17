Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.78. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 57,998 shares traded.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $577.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.49.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
