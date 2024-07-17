Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.78. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 57,998 shares traded.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $577.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

