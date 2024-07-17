Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,112 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $931,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,513,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,966,829. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

