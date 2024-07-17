HI Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $221,647.95 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,604.59 or 0.99957105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00072074 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049558 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $219,028.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

