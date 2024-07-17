Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Down 4.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 310,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 134,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Highland Copper Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Highland Copper

In other Highland Copper news, Director David Buchanan Tennant bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 579,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

