Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 991,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

