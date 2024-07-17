HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives $9.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
HLVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HilleVax stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
