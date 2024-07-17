Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 73.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 23.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. 391,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,548. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

