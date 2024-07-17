Hive Price Reaches $0.22 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Hive has a total market cap of $112.17 million and $6.32 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Hive Coin Profile
HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Hive Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars.
