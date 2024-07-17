Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $355.03 and last traded at $357.58. Approximately 580,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,421,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.58.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $368.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.