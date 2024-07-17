Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.13

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 32000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chad Williams bought 1,631,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$97,860.00. 39.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

