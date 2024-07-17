Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 376,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

