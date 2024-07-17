H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Lowered by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

H&R Block stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. 65,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,862. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

