IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Update

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICCM. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of ICCM remained flat at $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.57. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.39.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

