IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Get IDEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $210.80 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after purchasing an additional 555,250 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.