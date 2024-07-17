iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iHuman Stock Performance
iHuman stock remained flat at $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.
About iHuman
