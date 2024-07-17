iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iHuman Stock Performance

iHuman stock remained flat at $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Get iHuman alerts:

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

Read More

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.