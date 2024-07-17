Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,713. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821 in the last ninety days. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 52.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

