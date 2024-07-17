Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

