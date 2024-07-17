Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 875.40 ($11.35).
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Informa from GBX 975 ($12.64) to GBX 1,010 ($13.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INF
Informa Stock Performance
About Informa
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Informa
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.