Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 169,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Trading Down 0.5 %

IOSP traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.63. The stock had a trading volume of 120,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.41.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $3,866,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

