Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISSC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 56,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,644. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 15.42%.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

