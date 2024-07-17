Insider Buying: PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Buys 28,000 Shares of Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,539 shares in the company, valued at $197,400.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PodcastOne alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,705.00.

On Friday, June 7th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 18,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $33,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 22,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,839 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.54.

PodcastOne Price Performance

PodcastOne stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 108.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PodcastOne

PodcastOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.