Insider Buying: PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Buys 28,000 Shares of Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,539 shares in the company, valued at $197,400.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,705.00.
- On Friday, June 7th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 18,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $33,480.00.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 22,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.
- On Monday, June 3rd, D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,839 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.54.
PodcastOne Price Performance
PodcastOne stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
PodcastOne Company Profile
PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.
