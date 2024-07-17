Insider Buying: STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Director Purchases 230,573 Shares of Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) Director Uri Geiger bought 230,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,361.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 3,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Free Report ) by 289.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

