Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $148.03. 2,464,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

