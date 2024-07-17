Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells 25,168 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 449,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,495. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Citigroup increased their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on CarGurus

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,160,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CarGurus by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 198,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.