Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,220 FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FONAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FONR. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth $205,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 725.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 37.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

FONAR Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. FONAR Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

