Inspire Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC's holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

RLJ stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

