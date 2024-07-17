Inspire Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after buying an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.27.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.