Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Weis Markets by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Price Performance

Weis Markets stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Insider Transactions at Weis Markets

In related news, Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.