Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,969 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.