Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $15,348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 518,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 499,257 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 157,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,820,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

