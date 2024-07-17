Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $8,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

PATK opened at $123.69 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

