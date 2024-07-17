Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

