Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 2.5 %

ALGT stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $936.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

