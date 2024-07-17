Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 466,820 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $49,041,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $37,768,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.18. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

