Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 24,688 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FHI opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $37.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.