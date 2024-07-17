Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AMERISAFE by 17.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 209.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 132.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

