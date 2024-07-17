Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Waste Management by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $220.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

