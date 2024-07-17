Inspire Investing LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $256.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $259.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

