Inspire Investing LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 97.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.7 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

