Inspire Investing LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Knowles Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

