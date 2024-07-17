Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

SCCO stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

