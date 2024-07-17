Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $862,000 Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 34.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 97.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 574.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 286,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 244,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $12.67.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.