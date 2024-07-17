Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $907,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

