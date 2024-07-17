Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 142,247 Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $975.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

