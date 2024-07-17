Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

In related news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $988.48 million, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.29%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

