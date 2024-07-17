Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

