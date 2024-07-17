Inspire Investing LLC Sells 133 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 378.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.24 and its 200-day moving average is $246.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.47.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

