Inspire Investing LLC Sells 686 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,664,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,331,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $41,471,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

