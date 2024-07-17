Inspire Investing LLC Sells 814 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $2,210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Crane by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 78.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $155.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.57 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

